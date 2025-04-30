HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bmw R 1300 Rt And R 1300 Rs Unveiled

BMW R 1300 RT and R 1300 RS unveiled

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2025, 16:28 PM
BMW Motorrad has launched the R 1300 RS and R 1300 RT, featuring a 1300 cc boxer-twin engine with 145 bhp. The RS is a sports tourer, while the RT is a luxury touring motorcycle. Details on the India launch remain pending.
BMW R 1300 RS has a top speed of 240 kmph.
BMW Motorrad has unveiled the R 1300 RT and the R 1300 RS in the global market. The R 1300 RS is a sports tourer, whereas the R 1300 RT is a luxury touring motorcycle. The R 1300 RS will replace the R 1250 RS, whereas the R 1300 RT will take place of the R 1250 RT in the lineup. Apart from these two new motorcycles, the lineup of the 1,300 cc motorcycles consists of R 1300 R, R 1300 GS and R 1300 GS Adventure. As of now, BMW Motorrad has not revealed a India launch timeline for both motorcycles. So, we will have to wait for the official announcement.

BMW R 1300 RT and R 1300 RS: Specs

As expected, the R 1300 RT and the R 1300 RS uses a new 1300 cc, boxer-twin engine from the BMW R 1300 GS. The motor will produce 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit that will transfer the power using a shaft drive.

BMW R 1300 RT has a top speed of over 200 kmph.
Also Read : BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS discontinued in India

BMW R 1300 RT and R 1300 RS: Top speed

BMW R 1300 RS has a top speed of 240 kmph whereas the R 1300 RT can hit over 200 kmph.

Also Read : BMW R 12 GS unveiled globally. Check details

BMW R 1300 RT and R 1300 RS: Hardware

A few of the components will be shared between both motorcycles. Up-front, there is BMW's Motorrad EVO-Telelever suspension, whereas at the rear Motorrad EVO-Paralever with a cast aluminium single-sided swingarm.The suspension setup might be the same for both motorcycles, but the suspension travel is different. The wheel and tyre sizes are the same at 120/70 ZR17 in the front and 190/55 ZR17 at the rear. Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front with 4-piston calipers, whereas at the rear, there is a single 285 mm disc along with 2-piston calipers at the rear. There is BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro on offer as well.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2025, 16:28 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad R 1300 RT R 1300 RS

