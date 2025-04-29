BMW R 1300 RS teased ahead of launch

BMW Motorrad has teased yet another motorcycle that will soon be added to their lineup. It is called R 1300 RS and it will be unveiled on 29 April. The R 1300 RS will be a sports tourer and will replace the R 1250 RS. So, it is expected to look sportier and provide more performance. This is the fourth offering from BMW based on the 1300 cc engine that also powers the R 1300 R, R 1300 GS and R 1300 GS Adventure.