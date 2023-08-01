Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW S 1000 XR comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of S 1000 XR starts at Rs. 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW S 1000 XR sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW S 1000 XR price starts at ₹ 21.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW S 1000 XR comes in 1 variants. BMW S 1000 XR top variant price is ₹ 21.3 Lakhs.
₹21.3 Lakhs*
999 cc
164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
