BMW S 1000 XR Specifications

BMW S 1000 XR starting price is Rs. 21,30,000 in India. BMW S 1000 XR is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
21.3 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW S 1000 XR Specs

BMW S 1000 XR comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of S 1000 XR starts at Rs. 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Pro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
450 kg
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Length
2333 mm
Wheelbase
1552 mm
Kerb Weight
226 kg
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
4
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
999 cc
Clutch
multi-plate anti-hopping wet clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
in-line 4-cylinder engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Aluminium composite bridge frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah
Alternator
493 W
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

BMW S 1000 XR Alternatives

Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.19 - 21.69 Lakhs
S 1000 XR vs Tiger 1200
UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX R1000R

Suzuki GSX R1000R

19.8 - 19.94 Lakhs
Ducati XDiavel

Ducati XDiavel

18 - 22.6 Lakhs
S 1000 XR vs XDiavel
Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
S 1000 XR vs Multistrada ...
UPCOMING
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

19.5 Lakhs Onwards
BMW News

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to burn for several more days off the coast of the Netherlands. One crew member has died and others have been injured. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
28 Jul 2023
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
File photo of a covered Tesla Model Y electric vehicle.
Electric Blitzkreig! Tesla sells more EVs than all German rivals combined
24 Jul 2023
BMW S 1000 XR Variants & Price List

BMW S 1000 XR price starts at ₹ 21.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW S 1000 XR comes in 1 variants. BMW S 1000 XR top variant price is ₹ 21.3 Lakhs.

Pro
21.3 Lakhs*
999 cc
164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

