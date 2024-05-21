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BMW S 1000 XR vs Ducati DesertX

In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 xr Desertx
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 22.5 Lakhs₹ 19.59 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc937 cc
Power165 PS PS111.52 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
Pro
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW S 1000 XR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L21 L
Length
2333 mm2390 mm
Wheelbase
1552 mm1608 mm
Height
1411 mm1178 mm
Kerb Weight
226 kg223 kg
Saddle Height
840 mm865 mm
Width
850 mm960 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 190/55-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
320 km374 Km
Max Speed
200 kmph209 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
in-line 4-cylinder engine11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
multi-plate anti-hopping wet clutchAssist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm94 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite bridge frame-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mmKYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable
Rear Suspension
Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strutKYB monoshock, fully adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Keyless Ride, Emergency CallEngine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,83,14921,64,521
Ex-Showroom Price
22,50,00019,59,200
RTO
1,80,0001,56,736
Insurance
53,14948,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
53,37246,523

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