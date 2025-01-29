Ducati DesertX Discovery up for bookings. Check what's new before booking

The Ducati DesertX Discovery is up for bookings in India. Ducati announced the commencement of bookings for the DesertX Discovery over the social media platform, X. The Italian bike maker will position the motorbike between standard and the rally versions and is expected to be priced at around ₹21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The DesertX Discovery features a new black and Ducati Red colour scheme with updated bike graphics. The new decals have been strategically designed to be easily replaced in case of a fall. The manufacturer also claimed that this bike is intended to be more versatile and allow for more customisation from the factory.

Ducati DesertX Discovery: Features

The bike gets several updates, including a touring windscreen, a bull-bar protected water pump and fuel tank, a bash plate to protect the engine, a radiator guard for protection against punctures and a centre stand. Additionally, the bike also gets aluminium cases, a subframe and heated grips to keep your hands warm during winter rides.

Ducati is also offering free turn-by-turn navigation for up to five years with the Discovery variant of the motorcycle. Post the expiry of the service, riders will have to purchase the service if they wish to access it further.

Ducati DesertX Discovery: Engine

The DesertX Discovery's engine remains the same 937 cc Testastretta engine, which churns out 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and puts out a max twisting force of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit with Ducati Quick Shift and a slipper clutch. This bike has reduced service intervals than its predecessors. It can now be serviced 15,000 km or 24 months, whichever comes first.

Earlier, the manufacturer also shared a teaser of the motorbike pointing towards its upcoming launch. However, there is no official word on when the bike will be launched.

