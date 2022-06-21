Max Power
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 1100 rpm
Compression Ratio
13.5 : 1
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Engine Type
Water/Oil-Cooled 4-Cylinder 4-Stroke In-Line Engine, Four Titanium Valves Per Cylinder, BMW Shiftcam
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-200/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, adjustable compression and rebound stage, adjustable preload