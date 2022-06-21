Home > New Bikes > BMW > M 1000 Rr
Bmw M 1000 Rr starting price is Rs. 4,200,000 in India. Bmw M 1000 Rr is available in 2 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 999 cc engine.

Bmw M 1000 Rr

Bmw M 1000 Rr
₹ 42 to 45 Lakhs

Bmw M 1000 Rr Key Specs

Bmw M 1000 Rr
Engine 999 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours

Bmw M 1000 Rr Price List, Specifications and Features

BMW M 1000 RR STD

999 cc | 212.1 PS | 192 kg |

Specifications Features
Total Weight
407 kg
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Load Capacity
212 kg
Length
2073 mm
Wheelbase
1457 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Dry Weight
170 kg
Height
1197 mm
Saddle Height
832 mm
Width
848 mm
Max Power
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
Reverse Gear
Yes
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 1100 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.5 : 1
Displacement
999 cc
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Engine Type
Water/Oil-Cooled 4-Cylinder 4-Stroke In-Line Engine, Four Titanium Valves Per Cylinder, BMW Shiftcam
No of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
80 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-200/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, adjustable compression and rebound stage, adjustable preload
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

