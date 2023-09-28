Watch: John Abraham riding BMW M 1000 RR safety bike at MotoGP 2023

Bollywood actor John Abraham is a well-known motorcyclist and has an extensive collection of motorcycles. He recently attended the 2023 MotoGP that was held in India. The Bollywood actor also got a chance to do a lap around the Buddh International Circuit on MotoGP 2023's official race bike which is a BMW M 1000 RR.

John Abraham also recently took delivery of Suzuki Hayabusa. He opted for the Metallic Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red paint shade. John also used to own the first generation of the Hayabusa. Other motorcycles that are in his garage are Aprilia RSV4 RF, BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4 with an SC Project exhaust, Yamaha YZF-R1, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, MV Agusta F3 800, Yamaha V-Max 60th anniversary special, KTM 790 Duke, and more. He also owns cars like the Porsche Cayenne, Nissan GT-R, Audi Q3, and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

The BMW M 1000 RR is currently on sale in the Indian market for a starting price of ₹49 lakh for the Standard version whereas the Competition variant costs ₹55 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. This makes the M 1000 RR, the most expensive BMW Motorrad motorcycle in the Indian market.

BMW M 1000 RR comes with a 999 cc, in-line four engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 209 bhp of max power at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which comes with a slipper clutch and Gear Shift Assistant Pro system which is essentially a quickshifter with an auto-blipper.

The Competition Package adds an M Endurance chain, M GPS-Laptrigger, M Billet Pack and a Passenger Kit. It also comes with a Carbon Pack which consists of (M Carbon Rear Fender, M Aero Wheel Cover, M Air Box Cover, M Carbon Tank Covers, M Carbon Chain Guard, M Carbon Sprocket Cover and Pillion Seat Cover Carbon. Apart from all of this, the Competition Pack also gets an exclusive colour scheme called Black Storm Metallic.

