|Engine
|999 cc
The M 1000 RR STD, is listed at ₹66.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the M 1000 RR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The M 1000 RR STD is available in 1 colour option: Blackstrom Metallic.
The M 1000 RR STD is powered by a 999 cc engine.
In the M 1000 RR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Panigale V4 priced between ₹32.05 Lakhs - 85 Lakhs.
The M 1000 RR STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Immobilizer, Projector Headlights, Windscreen, Clock, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Multi-function Lock, Physical Key and Stand Warning.