HT Auto
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12

BMW M 1000 RR Specifications

BMW M 1000 RR starting price is Rs. 49,00,000 in India. BMW M 1000 RR is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
49 - 55 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

BMW M 1000 RR Specs

BMW M 1000 RR comes with 999 engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of M 1000 RR starts at Rs. 49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW M 1000 RR sits ...Read More

BMW M 1000 RR Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Competition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Length
2073 mm
Wheelbase
1457 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Height
1197 mm
Saddle Height
832 mm
Width
848 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
306 kmph
Max Power
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
999
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Engine Type
Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder with 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW ShiftCam
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
80 mm
Emission Type
BS6
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, adjustable compression and rebound stage, adjustable preload 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload 117 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Dynamic
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assist Pro, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Hill Start Control, Dynamic Brake Control, CO2 emission based on WMTC - 151 g/km, Castor - 99.8 mm, Steering head angel - 66.4?, Inner leg curve - 1845 mm, Pit-Lane-Limiter, Heated Grips, Motorsports Technology, Folding Clutch, M Brake Lever Guard, M Rider Footrest System, M Engine Protectors Create Maximum Value
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
No
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
6.5" TFT
Battery Capacity
5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

BMW M 1000 RR Alternatives

UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster

Indian Roadmaster

42.15 - 42.65 Lakhs
Check Roadmaster details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster Elite

Indian Roadmaster Elite

48 Lakhs Onwards
Check Roadmaster Elite details
View similar Bikes

BMW M 1000 RR News

BMW M 1000 RR can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.1 seconds.
BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: 5 things to know
29 Jun 2023
The M 1000 RR is the current flagship of BMW Motorrad.
BMW M 1000 RR and M 1000 RR Competition launched in India, has a top speed of 306 kmph
28 Jun 2023
The special edition BMW M 1000 RR features Sao Paulo Yellow paint which makes it stand apart.
BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M anniversary edition launched: Key highlights
20 May 2022
LEGO version of the BMW M 1000 RR.
This BMW M 1000 RR 1:5 scale model looks straight from Transformers' league
13 Dec 2021
The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

BMW M 1000 RR Variants & Price List

BMW M 1000 RR price starts at ₹ 49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW M 1000 RR comes in 2 variants. BMW M 1000 RR top variant price is ₹ 55 Lakhs.

STD
49 Lakhs*
999
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Competition
55 Lakhs*
999
212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all BMW Bikes

Trending BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all BMW Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details