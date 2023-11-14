M 1000 RR falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of M 1000 RR Competition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 60.44 Lakhs. TheM 1000 RR falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of M 1000 RR Competition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 60.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Competition is 16.5 L litres. It offers many features like Internet Connectivity, Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 16.5 L
Length: 2073 mm
Max Power: 212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
Engine Type: Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder with 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium
valves per cylinder and BMW ShiftCam
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Engine Type
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
80 mm
Emission Type
BS6
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, adjustable compression and rebound stage, adjustable preload 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload 117 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Dynamic
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assist Pro, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Wheelie Control,
Slide Control, Hill Start Control, Dynamic Brake Control, CO2 emission
based on WMTC - 151 g/km, Castor - 99.8 mm, Steering head angel - 66.4?,
Inner leg curve - 1845 mm, Pit-Lane-Limiter, Heated Grips, Motorsports
Technology, Folding Clutch, M Brake Lever Guard, M Rider Footrest System, M
Engine Protectors Create Maximum Value