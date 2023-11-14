Saved Articles

BMW M 1000 RR Competition

60.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW M 1000 RR Key Specs
Engine999
M 1000 RR Competition Latest Updates

M 1000 RR falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of M 1000 RR Competition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 60.44 Lakhs. The

  • Fuel Capacity: 16.5 L
  • Length: 2073 mm
  • Max Power: 212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder with 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW ShiftCam
    BMW M 1000 RR Competition Price

    Competition
    ₹60.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    55,00,000
    RTO
    4,40,000
    Insurance
    1,04,155
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    60,44,155
    EMI@1,29,912/mo
    BMW M 1000 RR Competition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    16.5 L
    Length
    2073 mm
    Wheelbase
    1457 mm
    Kerb Weight
    192 kg
    Height
    1197 mm
    Saddle Height
    832 mm
    Width
    848 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/55-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    306 kmph
    Max Power
    212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
    Stroke
    49.7 mm
    Max Torque
    113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    999
    Clutch
    Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
    Engine Type
    Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder with 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder and BMW ShiftCam
    No Of Cylinders
    4
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Reverse Assist
    Yes
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    80 mm
    Emission Type
    BS6
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, adjustable compression and rebound stage, adjustable preload 120 mm
    Rear Suspension
    Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable preload 117 mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road,Dynamic
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    No
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Gear Shift Assist Pro, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Hill Start Control, Dynamic Brake Control, CO2 emission based on WMTC - 151 g/km, Castor - 99.8 mm, Steering head angel - 66.4?, Inner leg curve - 1845 mm, Pit-Lane-Limiter, Heated Grips, Motorsports Technology, Folding Clutch, M Brake Lever Guard, M Rider Footrest System, M Engine Protectors Create Maximum Value
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    No
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    6.5" TFT
    Battery Capacity
    5 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Battery Type
    Lithium-Ion
    BMW M 1000 RR Competition EMI
    EMI1,16,921 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    54,39,739
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    54,39,739
    Interest Amount
    15,75,533
    Payable Amount
    70,15,272

    BMW M 1000 RR other Variants

    STD
    ₹53.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    49,00,000
    RTO
    3,92,000
    Insurance
    94,738
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    53,86,738
    EMI@1,15,782/mo
