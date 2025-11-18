In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panigale v2
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|119.637 PS PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS