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Honda CBR1000RR-R vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr1000rr-r Ninja zx-10r
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 23.11 Lakhs₹ 20.79 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl12.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1000 cc998 cc
Power217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS203 PS PS

Filters
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹20.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda CBR1000RR-R Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.1 L17 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm135 mm
Length
2100 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg207 kg
Height
1140 mm1185 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm835 mm
Width
745 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
297 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
48.5 mm55 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12500 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1000 cc998 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipperWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm76 mm
Chassis
Aluminium composite twin spar-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Unit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compressionHorizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mm
Front Suspension
Showa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
No-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFTYes
Battery Capacity
6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
YTZ7S-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,50,30622,95,785
Ex-Showroom Price
23,11,29220,79,000
RTO
1,84,9031,66,320
Insurance
54,11150,465
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,81649,345

Ninja ZX-10R Comparison with other bikes

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