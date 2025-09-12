In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs. 20.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS PS & 114.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Ninja ZX-10R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Ninja zx-10r
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|₹ 20.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1000 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS
|203 PS PS