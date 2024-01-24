Hero to expand premium Premia dealerships to 100 by June 2024

Hero MotoCorp has announced plans to grow its premium dealership channel, 'Premia', to a total of 100 outlets by June 2024. As part of its three-pronged goal to establish itself as an aspirational premium motorcycle brand, the first such dealership was opened in Kozhikode, Kerala, in October 2023.

The 'Premia' dealerships are aimed at attracting younger audience. Hero currently retails the Harley X440, Hero Karizma XMR, Vida V1 along with the ne

The plan is to sell high-end bikes from the Hero brand, as well as Hero-Harley and Vida products, through the 'Premia' dealership. The showroom will have 'zones', such as urban and street motorcycling zones, to provide a unique marketing experience for a wide range of buyers.

The new branding exercise, which aims to attract young and aspirational consumers, is an attempt by the brand to capture a share of the rapidly rising luxury two-wheeler market. Hero MotoCorp has recently unveiled its new flagship, the Mavrick 440, to attract more young buyers. It will be available exclusively through the brand's 'Premia' dealership network, which also sells the Harley X440, Hero Karizma XMR, Vida V1, and others.

The Mavrick 440 is the second product to emerge from the Hero-Harley alliance. The roadster shares its foundations with the Harley-Davidson X440, which debuted last year.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick 440 roadster makes global debut, bookings open in February

The Hero Mavrick features an LCD screen for the instrument console that displays a variety of information. It has Bluetooth connectivity, which allows for calls and SMS alerts, music playback, and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as a slew of other linked capabilities, which are accessible through the mobile app. There is also an LED projector headlight and complete LED lighting available.

Also watch: Hero Mavrick 440 roadster breaks cover

The new Hero flagship is powered by the 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine from the Harley-Davidson X440. The motor is connected to a 6-speed gearbox. The long-stroke engine is geared for torque, producing 90 per cent of torque at 2,000 rpm. Hero Mavrick 440, unlike the Harley X440, features 43 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, with disc brakes at either end including dual-channel ABS.

The Hero Mavrick 440 will go up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 350, Honda CB350 and Harley-Davidson X440 in the segment.

First Published Date: