In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Roadster
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|29.1 PS PS