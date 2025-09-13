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HomeCompare BikesHunter 350 vs Roadster

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Roadster
BrandRoyal EnfieldYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc334 cc
Power20.21 PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Disc View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm171 mm
Length
2055 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1440 mm
Height
1070 mm-
Kerb Weight
181 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Width
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
85.8 mm65 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadDual shocks
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Tripper-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5582,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,93,565
RTO
11,54115,485
Insurance
10,37711,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4294,750
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Videos

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