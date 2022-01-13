Roadster falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Roadster Sin Silver (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.33 Lakhs. It offers many features like Charging Roadster falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Roadster Sin Silver (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.33 Lakhs. It offers many features like Charging Point, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Navigation, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Max Power: 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC ...Read MoreRead Less