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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 Roadster
BrandRoyal EnfieldYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.64 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage37 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc334 cc
Power20.4 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Engine View
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Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm171 mm
Length
2110 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm1440 mm
Height
1225 mm-
Kerb Weight
195 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm795 mm
Width
785 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
110 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm29.1 PS
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadDual shocks
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forksTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,88,7262,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,4231,93,565
RTO
13,68415,485
Insurance
10,61911,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0564,750
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Bullet 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on bullet-350battalion-black & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
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Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
The Bullet 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles that Royal Enfield sells.
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29 May 2026
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
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2 Mar 2026
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
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29 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
2 Sept 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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