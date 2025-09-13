In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350
|Roadster
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS