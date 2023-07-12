HT Auto
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Specifications

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster starting price is Rs. 1,98,142 in India. Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster is available in 5 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Specs

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Roadster starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster sits in the Cruiser ...Read More

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Sin Silver
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Saddle Height
790 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Max Power
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Compression Ratio
11:01
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
76 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Double Cradle
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with gas canister
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust,
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
LCD
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

News

Image of Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X used for representational purpose only.
Triumph Roadster 250 and Scrambler 250 spotted on official website
12 Jul 2023
The second-generation Tesla Roadster is not the automaker's priority now, but it could see daylight in late 2024.
Tesla Roadster gets an update from Elon Musk. Here's what he said
29 May 2023
Harley-Davidson X 440 is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X 440 roadster unveiled officially, to be launched soon in India
25 May 2023
Yezdi Roadster in the Crimson Dual Tone paint scheme.
2023 Yezdi Roadster launched: 5 things you should know
12 May 2023
The MG Cyberster electric sportscar will make its official debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.
Remember MG Cyberster EV roadster? Its key specifications leaked
12 Apr 2023
View all
 

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Variants & Price List

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster price starts at ₹ 1.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.06 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes in 5 variants. Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster top variant price is ₹ 2.06 Lakhs.

Smoke Grey
1.98 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Get On Road Price
Hunter Green
2.02 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Get On Road Price
Steel Blue
2.02 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Get On Road Price
Gallant Grey
2.06 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Get On Road Price
Sin Silver
2.06 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Get On Road Price
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

