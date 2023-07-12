Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Roadster starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster price starts at ₹ 1.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.06 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes in 5 variants. Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster top variant price is ₹ 2.06 Lakhs.
₹1.98 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
₹2.02 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
₹2.02 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
₹2.06 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
₹2.06 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price