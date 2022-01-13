In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less