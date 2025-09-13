In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Roadster
|Brand
|Honda
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS