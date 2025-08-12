HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched With Upgrades, New Engine; Priced At 2.10 Lakh

2025 Yezdi Roadster launched with upgrades, new engine; priced at 2.10 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2025, 17:21 pm
The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets a host of upgrades, including better build quality, a heavily revised engine, and more features.

The 2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster has been launched, starting at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced the updated Roadster to its lineup, bringing comprehensive changes to the motorcycle. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets a host of upgrades, including better build quality, a heavily revised engine, and more features. The bike also gets new colour options, as part of the update. The new Yezdi Roadster is priced at 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: What's New?

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets several changes over the predecessor. The styling has been revised, and there are new colour options available with the motorcycle. The bike also gets a new LED headlamp and taillight, revised indicators, and more, to bring a fresh look to the motorcycle.

Also Read : 2025 Yezdi Adventure launched at 2.15 lakh

Yezdi has also updated the engine on the 2025 Roadster. The bike uses the new Alpha2 engine from the Yezdi Adventure, but gets several upgrades. The new motor packs new internal components, while churning out 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Yezdi Roadster gets telescopic forks at the front, while the rear gets preload-adjustable twin shocks to handle the suspension duties. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

How does the 2025 Yezdi Roadster compare against its rivals?

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster competes against a host of offerings in the modern-retro segment based on price, performance and features. The rivals of the motorbike include the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which is priced at Rs. 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda CB350, which starts at Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Harley-Davidson X440, which is priced at Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), among other similar options.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2025, 17:21 pm IST
TAGS: Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Yezdi Roadster

