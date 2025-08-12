|Engine
|334 cc
The Roadster Red Wolf, is listed at ₹2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Roadster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Roadster Red Wolf is available in 6 colour options: Bloodrush Maroon, Savage Green, Shadow Black, Sharkskin Blue, Smoke Grey, Red Wolf.
The Roadster Red Wolf is powered by a 334 cc engine.
In the Roadster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed 400 priced ₹2.32 Lakhs.
The Roadster Red Wolf has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.