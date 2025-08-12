|Engine
|334 cc
The Roadster Green Mamba, is listed at ₹2.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Roadster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Roadster Green Mamba is available in 6 colour options: Bloodrush Maroon, Savage Green, Shadow Black, Sharkskin Blue, Smoke Grey, Red Wolf.
The Roadster Green Mamba is powered by a 334 cc engine.
In the Roadster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed T4 priced ₹2.09 Lakhs.
The Roadster Green Mamba has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.