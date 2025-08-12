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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Green Mamba

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all Roadster specs and features

Roadster Green Mamba

Roadster Green Mamba Prices

The Roadster Green Mamba, is listed at ₹2.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Roadster Green Mamba Mileage

All variants of the Roadster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Roadster Green Mamba Colours

The Roadster Green Mamba is available in 6 colour options: Bloodrush Maroon, Savage Green, Shadow Black, Sharkskin Blue, Smoke Grey, Red Wolf.

Roadster Green Mamba Engine and Transmission

The Roadster Green Mamba is powered by a 334 cc engine.

Roadster Green Mamba vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Roadster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed T4 priced ₹2.09 Lakhs.

Roadster Green Mamba Specs & Features

The Roadster Green Mamba has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Green Mamba Price

Roadster Green Mamba

₹2.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,05,969
RTO
16,876
Insurance
10,706
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,33,551
EMI@5,020/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Green Mamba Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-130/80-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.17 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
29.63 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 41 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers, Gas Filled Emulsion with 5-Step Adjustable Preload

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Physical Key
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Green Mamba EMI
EMI4,518 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,10,195
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,10,195
Interest Amount
60,880
Payable Amount
2,71,075

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster other Variants

Roadster Sharkskin Blue

₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,565
RTO
15,485
Insurance
11,945
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,995
EMI@4,750/mo
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Close

Roadster Smoke Grey

₹2.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,96,331
RTO
15,706
Insurance
11,992
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,24,029
EMI@4,815/mo
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View breakup

Roadster Bloodrush Maroon

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,00,018
RTO
16,001
Insurance
12,054
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,073
EMI@4,902/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Roadster Savage Green

₹2.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,04,628
RTO
16,370
Insurance
12,131
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,33,129
EMI@5,011/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Roadster Shadow Black

₹2.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,08,315
RTO
16,665
Insurance
12,193
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,37,173
EMI@5,098/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Roadster Red Wolf

₹2.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,09,950
RTO
16,796
Insurance
12,221
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,38,967
EMI@5,136/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Alternatives

Honda CB350RS

Honda CB350RS

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
RoadstervsCB350RS
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.09 Lakhs
RoadstervsSpeed T4
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
RoadstervsSpeed 400
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
RoadstervsMeteor 350

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