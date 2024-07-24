Thinking of Meteor 350 alternatives? Here are three bikes that fit the bill
Built to replace the Thunderbird, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was designed as a classic cruiser that aims to bring an element of nostalgia dressed in modern frills. It was the first motorcycle from the Royal Enfield family that was built on the J platform and it comes priced between ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
The manufacturer has been dominating the cruiser segment throughout its legacy that spans across almost a century, with the production of the first-ever Bullet, all the way back in 1932. While Royal Enfield continues to carry such a presence, there are multiple brands in the game that have been making their own blockbuster entries that have stood out in their own right.
Here are three modern cruisers in the Indian market that serve as formidable competitors to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.
Engine334 cc
Classic Legends' Yezdi Roadster is available in three distinct configurations and twelve color options, with prices ranging from ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). A 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine producing a maximum output of 28.6 bhp and a peak torque of 29.4 Nm powers the Roadster. It has a 12.5-liter gasoline tank, weighs 194 kg, and has a 790 mm seat height. The bike has a double cradle frame with telescopic forks up front and pre-load adjustable dual shock absorbers down back. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Roadster has dual-channel ABS and single disc brakes on all four sides. Additionally, Classic Legends added a fully digital instrument cluster along with LED headlamp and tail lamp.
Engine440 cc
The first product born out of the Hero-Harley collaboration, the Harley-Davidson X440 is available in four colour options spread across three variants. The range starts with the Denim variant priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) which comes with spoke wheels. The two higher variants both come wearing alloys instead, with the Vivid variant priced at ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and the S variant topping the range at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The X440 is driven by a 440cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. The engine is linked to a six-speed gearbox and is positioned as the stressed member of a trellis frame. The motorcycle rides on upside-down dual cartridge forks in the front with a twin-shock layout in the rear. The X440 further features a 3.5-inch TFT display for the instrument cluster which allows for Bluetooth connectivity with music controls and turn-by-turn navigation.
Engine334 cc
Jawa is another legacy brand that Classic Legends has brought back to life. The 350 is a no-frills, neo-retro cruiser that costs between ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom). A four-stroke, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 22.2 horsepower and 28.1 Nm of torque powers the 350. The 13.2 liter gasoline tank and six-speed gearbox combine to make the Jawa 350 weigh 184 kg. The bike is supported by a double cradle frame that has twin shock absorbers with adjustable pre-load in the back and telescopic forks up front. Dual channel ABS technology aids the braking setup, which uses 280 mm discs for the front tyre and 240 mm for the rear.