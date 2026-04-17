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Triumph Speed 400 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Triumph Speed 400 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed 400 engine makes power and torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Speed 400 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Speed 400 Roadster
BrandTriumphYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.4 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage28.5 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc334 cc
Power37 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Speed 400 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Exhaust View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
164 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1386 mm1440 mm
Height
1096 mm-
Kerb Weight
179 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
803 mm795 mm
Width
829 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-17, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
147 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
37 PS @ 8500 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
56.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 7000 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder-
Clutch
Wet, Assist And Slip Clutch, MultiplateAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
89 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 120 mmDual shocks
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 130 mmTelescopic
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,71,7912,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
2,39,8771,93,565
RTO
19,19015,485
Insurance
12,72411,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8414,750

Speed 400 Comparison with other bikes

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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs X440
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Himalayan 450
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs 390 Duke
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Meteor 350

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Dominar 400 and Triumph Speed 400 now sit in the same price band but serve different riding needs.
Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc touring muscle or retro style at 2 lakh?
17 Apr 2026
The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
Triumph Speed 400 in the global market continues to use the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine.
2027 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled with new colour schemes
8 Jul 2026
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details
2 Mar 2026
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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