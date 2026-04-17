In 2026 Triumph Speed 400 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Speed 400 engine makes power and torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Speed 400 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Speed 400
|Roadster
|Brand
|Triumph
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|28.5 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|37 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS