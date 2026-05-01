5 luxury SUVs I would actually consider for daily use in India

Luxury SUVs have become increasingly popular in India, but not every premium SUV will meet the mark for everyday activities. A proper daily driver needs to balance comfort, ride quality, practicality, fuel efficiency or range, and enough amenities to make commuting less stressful. Add Indian road conditions and traffic into the equation, and the shortlist becomes much smaller. Here are five luxury SUVs that genuinely stand out as practical and usable options for daily driving in India.

1 Mercedes-Benz GLA Engine 1,332 cc Mileage 17.4-18.9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mercedes-Benz GLA brings luxury SUV appeal within a city-friendly package, which makes it easy to recommend as a daily driver. The facelift brought subtle but useful updates, including a redesigned grille, revised bumpers, updated LED headlamps, and refreshed cabin tech with the latest MBUX interface. Inside, the SUV feels properly premium, while practical additions such as wireless smartphone integration, keyless entry, a hands-free tailgate, and a 360-degree camera improve day-to-day convenience. The powertrain lineup continues with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol producing 161 bhp and 250 Nm, alongside a 2.0-litre diesel making 188 bhp and 400 Nm. Both come paired with automatic gearboxes and deliver enough grunt for city commutes as well as long-distance touring. Mercedes has also packed in safety features such as adaptive high beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, cruise control, and front collision warning.

2 Tesla Model Y Engine 60-88 kWh cc View Offers View More Details The Tesla Model Y makes a strong case for itself as an urban luxury EV, particularly for those prioritising technology, efficiency, and low running costs. The SUV is available with two battery pack options, offering WLTP-certified ranges of up to 500 km and 661 km respectively. Both variants use a rear-mounted electric motor producing 295 bhp. Tesla further claims the SUV can recover up to 267 km of range in just 15 minutes using a Supercharger. The cabin follows Tesla’s minimalist design ethos, centred around a large 15.4-inch touchscreen that controls nearly every vehicular function. An additional 8-inch rear display, panoramic glass roof, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, and OTA software updates add to the cabin experience. Safety systems include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and Tesla’s Autopilot suite, while buyers can optionally add the Full Self-Driving package separately.

3 Volvo XC60 Engine 1,969 cc Mileage 12.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volvo XC60 continues to be among the most comfortable and understated luxury SUVs on sale, catering to buyers who value safety and refinement over flashiness. The latest update introduced a larger 11.2-inch infotainment system powered by Qualcomm hardware. A 12.3-inch digital instrument display, Nappa leather upholstery, crystal gear selector, panoramic sunroof, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system keeps the interiors feeling like a luxury home. Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid setup, producing 247 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Electronic air suspension and adaptive cruise control improve ride comfort significantly, especially over uneven terrain. The safety suite includes seven airbags and a Level 2 ADAS package with lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, pilot assist, and cross-traffic alert

4 Lexus NX Engine 2,494 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 17.8 - 17.8 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Lexus NX is a stylish SUV that excels at everyday duties without letting you break a sweat. The hybrid powertrain keeps fuel costs on the lower end, while overall refinement remains among the best in the segment. The NX350h uses a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid setup producing a combined 236 bhp, paired with a CVT gearbox and standard all-wheel drive. The interior adopts a clean and modern layout, headlined by a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen and a digital cluster. Amenities include dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function, rear seat power folding, and a 360-degree camera. Lexus has also equipped the SUV with eight airbags, traction control, TPMS, blind-spot monitoring, and a pre-collision warning system, making it a robust option for buyers seeking comfort, safety, and long-term reliability.

5 BMW X3 Engine 1,995 cc Mileage 13.38-17.86 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The BMW X3 remains among the more driver-focused luxury SUVs, with a penchant for making daily drives feel all the more pleasant. The latest model introduces BMW’s updated cabin layout with the Curved Display setup that combines a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen running Operating System 9. The cabin also gets ventilated sports seats, a panoramic glass roof, head-up display, and a 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. BMW offers both petrol and diesel engine options as part of the X3 lineup. The petrol-powered X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro uses a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that delivers 258 hp and 400 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive AWD system. The SUV also benefits from a 48V mild-hybrid system, adaptive suspension, and selectable drive modes. On the safety front, the X3 gets adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, surround-view cameras, reversing assistant, and parking assistance systems.

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