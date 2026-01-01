|Engine
|348.36 cc
The CB350RS DLX 2026, is listed at ₹2.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB350RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB350RS DLX 2026 is available in 5 colour options: Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Igneous Black, Red.
The CB350RS DLX 2026 is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.
In the CB350RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Speed 400 priced ₹2.4 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed T4 priced ₹2.09 Lakhs.
The CB350RS DLX 2026 has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Immobilizer, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat and Pillion Grab Rail.