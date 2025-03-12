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Honda CB350RS vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350rs Meteor 350
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc349.34 cc
Power21.07 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350RS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm170 mm
Length
2171 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg191 kg
Height
1097 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm765 mm
Width
782 mm845 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Twin-HydraulicTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque ControlLubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,95,762
RTO
15,76016,191
Insurance
12,00310,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8314,790
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Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
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