Honda CB350RS or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Meteor 350 in 7 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.