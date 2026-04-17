In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Speed 400 Comparison