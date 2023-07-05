Saved Articles

Honda CB350RS vs Triumph Speed 400

In 2023 Honda CB350RS or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm64.0 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
348.36 cc398.15 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip & assist
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm89.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3282,72,904
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9052,33,000
RTO
15,19219,340
Insurance
10,23120,564
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6285,865

