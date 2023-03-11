HT Auto
Honda CB350RS Specifications

Honda CB350RS starting price is Rs. 1,89,905 in India. Honda CB350RS is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda CB350RS Specs

Honda CB350RS comes with 348.36 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CB350RS starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CB350RS sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment

Honda CB350RS Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Length
2171 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Height
1097 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
804 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, ,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
11.99s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.55m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.58s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.30s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.13s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.34s
Quarter Mile
18.04s @ 109.57kph
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
50.19m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.00m
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
70 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Torque Control, Gear Position Indicator, Roaring Exhaust Note
Traction Control
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Honda CB350RS News

There is a Cafe Racer kit available for the H'ness CB350 as well as the CB350RS.
2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS launched: 5 things to know
11 Mar 2023
The CB350RS and H'ness CB350 are now OBD2 compliant. There are also new accessory kits on offer for both the motorcycles.
2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS launched in India, are now OBD2 compliant
10 Mar 2023
There are four kits for the H'ness CB350 and two kits for the CB350RS.
Honda launches new accessory kits for the CB350RS and H'ness CB350
6 Mar 2023
There are four custom kits for the H'ness CB350 and two custom kits for the CB350RS.
Honda introduces new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS
3 Mar 2023
Both the motorcycles do look quite modern but still have some old-school elements to them.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS: Price, Specs and features comparison
29 Aug 2022
View all
 

Honda CB350RS price starts at ₹ 1.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda CB350RS comes in 2 variants. Honda CB350RS top variant price is ₹ 1.96 Lakhs.

Mono Tone
1.9 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Dual Tone
1.96 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
