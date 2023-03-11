Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda CB350RS comes with 348.36 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CB350RS starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CB350RS sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda CB350RS price starts at ₹ 1.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda CB350RS comes in 2 variants. Honda CB350RS top variant price is ₹ 1.96 Lakhs.
₹1.9 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
₹1.96 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price