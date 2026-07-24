Honda unveils 10 motorcycles and scooters in India ahead of nearing launch

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up for a major product offensive. The wholly owned subsidiary of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has unveiled 10 products on Friday, including motorcycles and scooters, which will be launched in the country soon. Among these 10 motorcycles and scooters, seven are all-new models, and three are refreshed ones with new colour options. The two-wheelers showcased by the OEM include cruisers, adventure tourers, roadsters, etc. Also, the new ICE models come with flex-fuel powertrains promising compatibility with up to E85 petrol.

Honda unveiled the ADV 160, CB 500, CB 350, Rebel 300, Rebel 500, XR 300 L, XR 300 Rally, and QC3 in India ahead of their imminent launch.

The two-wheelers unveiled by the auto OEM include the ADV 160, CB 500, CB 350, Rebel 300, Rebel 500, XR 300 L, XR 300 Rally, and QC3.

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Honda ADV 160

The Honda ADV 160 comes as an urban adventure maxi-scooter, powered by a 160 cc water-cooled engine, compatible with up to E85 petrol. It gets an 8.1-litre fuel tank and 27-litre under-seat storage, which come as segment-leading features.

Honda CB 500

The Honda CB 500 comes as a retro-themed roadster, which combines the old-school design with modern technology and reliable everyday usability. Powering this model is a 501 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with an oil cooler. It is available in three variants - alloy wheel, spoke tubeless and spoke tubeless with graphics.

Honda CB350 Range

The Honda CB 350 range has received a refreshing touch, strengthening the company's modern classic portfolio. Honda CB350, CB350C and CB350RS received new colour options.

Honda Rebel 300

The Honda Rebel 300 has entered the product portfolio of the company as an entry-level casual cruiser. It is powered by a 286 cc liquid-cooled engine and will be offered in Standard and E-Clutch variants.

Honda Rebel 500

Sitting above the Honda Rebel 300, the Rebel 500 is a lifestyle cruiser powered by a 471 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine. Just like its smaller sibling, it will be offered in Standard and E-Clutch variants.

Honda XR 300L

The Honda XR 300L comes as a dual-purpose adventure motorcycle that is designed to tackle off-road tasks, while retaining everyday usability. Powered by a 293.5 cc air-cooled engine with an oil cooler, the XR 300L focuses on lightness, easy handling, and confidence across both on-road and off-road use.

Honda XR 300 Rally

The Honda XR 300 Rally comes as a long-distance tourer and is designed for mixed terrain travel. It can take the challenge of off-road and on-road riding.

Honda QC3

The Honda QC3 is a family electric scooter meant for regular commuting. It is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack, promising an IDC range of up to 151 km, with charging up to 80% taking 2 hours 40 minutes. It also offers 32-litre under-seat storage, a Smart Key for added convenience, and a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with connected features, supporting customers who want a comfortable, practical, and intelligent daily mobility solution.

HMSI claims the localisation of these models marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. The automaker has not revealed any launch timeframe. However, with these models unveiled, expect the motorcycles and scooters to be available for customers in showrooms soon.

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