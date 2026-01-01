hamburger icon
Honda CB350RS Front Right Side
Honda CB350RS Front Left View
Honda CB350RS Front Right View
Honda CB350RS Front View
Honda CB350RS Back View Mirror
Honda CB350RS Brand Logo And Name
Honda CB350RS DLX Pro

2.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda CB350RS Key Specs
Engine348.36 cc
View all CB350RS specs and features

CB350RS DLX Pro

CB350RS DLX Pro Prices

The CB350RS DLX Pro, is listed at ₹2.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB350RS DLX Pro Mileage

All variants of the CB350RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB350RS DLX Pro Colours

The CB350RS DLX Pro is available in 4 colour options: Radient Red Metallic, Mat Massive Grey Metalic, Blue Metalic, Black With Pearl Sports Yellow.

CB350RS DLX Pro Engine and Transmission

The CB350RS DLX Pro is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.

CB350RS DLX Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB350RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 priced between ₹1.96 Lakhs - 2.19 Lakhs or the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster priced between ₹1.94 Lakhs - 2.08 Lakhs.

CB350RS DLX Pro Specs & Features

The CB350RS DLX Pro has Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Honda CB350RS DLX Pro Price

CB350RS DLX Pro

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,744
RTO
15,979
Insurance
12,049
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,27,772
EMI@4,896/mo
Honda CB350RS DLX Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2171 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Height
1097 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
782 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin-Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 640 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS)
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda CB350RS DLX Pro EMI
EMI4,406 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,04,994
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,04,994
Interest Amount
59,373
Payable Amount
2,64,367

Honda CB350RS other Variants

CB350RS DLX

₹2.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,97,003
RTO
15,760
Insurance
12,003
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,24,766
EMI@4,831/mo
