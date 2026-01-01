|Engine
|348.36 cc
The CB350RS DLX Pro, is listed at ₹2.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB350RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB350RS DLX Pro is available in 4 colour options: Radient Red Metallic, Mat Massive Grey Metalic, Blue Metalic, Black With Pearl Sports Yellow.
The CB350RS DLX Pro is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.
In the CB350RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 priced between ₹1.96 Lakhs - 2.19 Lakhs or the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster priced between ₹1.94 Lakhs - 2.08 Lakhs.
The CB350RS DLX Pro has Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.