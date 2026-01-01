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CB350RSPriceMileageSpecifications
Honda CB350RS Front Right View
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Honda CB350RS STD

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2.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda CB350RS Key Specs
Engine348.36 cc
View all CB350RS specs and features

CB350RS STD

CB350RS STD Prices

The CB350RS STD, is listed at ₹2.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB350RS STD Mileage

All variants of the CB350RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB350RS STD Colours

The CB350RS STD is available in 5 colour options: Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Igneous Black, Red.

CB350RS STD Engine and Transmission

The CB350RS STD is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.

CB350RS STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB350RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Speed 400 priced ₹2.4 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed T4 priced ₹2.09 Lakhs.

CB350RS STD Specs & Features

The CB350RS STD has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Immobilizer, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat and Pillion Grab Rail.

Honda CB350RS STD Price

CB350RS STD

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,900
RTO
15,992
Insurance
12,052
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,27,944
EMI@4,899/mo
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Honda CB350RS STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
3 L
Length
2171 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm
Height
1097 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Width
782 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
29 psi
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
29 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Assist and Slip
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
70 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Hydraulic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 6AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 42,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Immobilizer
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Honda CB350RS STD EMI
EMI4,409 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,05,149
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,05,149
Interest Amount
59,418
Payable Amount
2,64,567

Honda CB350RS other Variants

CB350RS DLX

₹2.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,97,003
RTO
15,760
Insurance
12,003
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,24,766
EMI@4,831/mo
Add to Compare
Close

CB350RS DLX Pro

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,744
RTO
15,979
Insurance
12,049
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,27,772
EMI@4,896/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

CB350RS DLX 2026

₹2.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,02,500
RTO
16,200
Insurance
12,095
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,30,795
EMI@4,961/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Honda CB350RS Alternatives

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
CB350RSvsSpeed 400
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.09 Lakhs
CB350RSvsSpeed T4
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
CB350RSvsMeteor 350
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

1.94 - 2.1 Lakhs
+1
CB350RSvsRoadster
Ola Electric Roadster Pro

Ola Electric Roadster Pro

2 - 2.5 Lakhs
CB350RSvsRoadster Pro

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