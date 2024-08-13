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Jawa 42 Front Left View
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Jawa 42 Disk View
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Jawa 42 Engine View
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Jawa 42 Headlight View
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Jawa 42 All Stars Black

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Jawa 42 Key Specs
Engine294.72 cc
View all 42 specs and features

42 All Stars Black

42 All Stars Black Prices

The 42 All Stars Black, is listed at ₹2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

42 All Stars Black Mileage

All variants of the 42 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

42 All Stars Black Colours

The 42 All Stars Black is available in 5 colour options: All Stars Battle Green, All Stars Black, All Stars Ivory, All Stars Moss Grey, All Stars Nebula Blue.

42 All Stars Black Engine and Transmission

The 42 All Stars Black is powered by a 294.72 cc engine.

42 All Stars Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 42's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jawa Perak priced ₹2 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 priced between ₹1.38 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.

42 All Stars Black Specs & Features

The 42 All Stars Black has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch and Rear Footpegs.

Jawa 42 All Stars Black Price

42 All Stars Black

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,942
RTO
15,195
Insurance
11,884
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,17,021
EMI@4,665/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jawa 42 All Stars Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.2 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L
Ground Clearance
173 mm
Length
2071 mm
Wheelbase
1369 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Height
1065 mm
Width
833 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-18 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Tyre Pressure
23 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
130 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
26.3 Nm @ 5800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
294.72 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
76 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
4 Years or 50,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Jawa 42 All Stars Black EMI
EMI4,198 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,95,318
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,95,318
Interest Amount
56,571
Payable Amount
2,51,889

Jawa 42 other Variants

42 Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹1.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,431
RTO
12,754
Insurance
11,371
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,83,556
EMI@3,945/mo
Add to Compare
Close

42 Odyssey Black Single channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,06,766
EMI@4,444/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,06,766
EMI@4,444/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Voyager Red Single channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,06,766
EMI@4,444/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Vega White Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,82,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,14,766
EMI@4,616/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Odyssey Black Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,766
EMI@4,659/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 All Stars Ivory

₹2.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,942
RTO
15,495
Insurance
10,523
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,10,960
EMI@4,534/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Voyager Red Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,766
EMI@4,659/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Asteroid Grey Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,766
EMI@4,659/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Ivory

₹2.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,950
RTO
14,796
Insurance
11,800
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,11,546
EMI@4,547/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 All Stars Moss Grey

₹2.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,86,942
RTO
15,655
Insurance
10,537
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,13,134
EMI@4,581/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 All Stars Battle Green

₹2.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,86,942
RTO
14,955
Insurance
11,834
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,13,731
EMI@4,594/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Sirius White Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,966
EMI@4,749/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Cosmic Rock Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone

₹2.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,92,942
RTO
15,435
Insurance
11,935
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,312
EMI@4,735/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Starship Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,142
RTO
15,611
Insurance
11,972
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,725
EMI@4,787/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Nebula Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,26,966
EMI@4,878/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Celestial Copper Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,142
RTO
15,611
Insurance
11,972
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,725
EMI@4,787/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Celestial Copper Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,26,966
EMI@4,878/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Cosmic Carbon Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,29,966
EMI@4,943/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 All Star Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,29,966
EMI@4,943/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Orion Red Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,29,966
EMI@4,943/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Infinity Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,29,966
EMI@4,943/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 All Stars Nebula Blue

₹2.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,942
RTO
17,335
Insurance
10,685
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,35,962
EMI@5,072/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jawa 42 Alternatives

Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

2 Lakhs
42vsPerak
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
+6
42vsHunter 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
+2
42vsBullet 350
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
42vsCB350

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