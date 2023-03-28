HT Auto
1/79
2/79
3/79
4/79
5/79
View all Images
6/79

Jawa 42 Specifications

Jawa 42 starting price is Rs. 1,65,487 in India. Jawa 42 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Jawa 42 Specs

Jawa 42 comes with 293 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 42 starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jawa 42 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment ...Read More

Jawa 42 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2.1
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
280 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Power
27. 33 PS
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1
Displacement
293 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
76 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen

Jawa 42 Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.39 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
42 vs Pulsar N250
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125

Yamaha XSR125

1.35 Lakhs Onwards
Check XSR125 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

1.35 Lakhs Onwards
Check Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 125

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 125

1.35 Lakhs Onwards
Check Husqvarna Vitpilen 125 details
View similar Bikes
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.37 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
42 vs Hornet 2.0

Jawa 42 News

This Jawa 42 has been modified by Muhammed Raihan. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_the_jinn)
Anand Mahindra offers glimpse of Batmobike, a modified Jawa 42 cafe racer
28 Mar 2023
The Jawa 42 2.1 gets the new Cosmic Carbon shade and is similar to the one seen on the 42 Bobber
Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster get new colour options, prices start at 1.95 lakh
26 Jan 2023
Jawa has not made any mechanical changes to the 42 Tawang Edition.
Jawa 42 Tawang Edition launched, limited to just 100 units
24 Jan 2023
Ruturaj Gaikwad seen taking delivery of his new motorcycle, Jawa 42 Bobber
Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad brings home the new Jawa 42 Bobber
17 Dec 2022
42 Bobber is offered in three paint schemes - Mystic Copper, Moonstone White(above) and Jasper Red.
Jawa 42 Bobber first ride review: Most affordable bobber that you can buy
26 Nov 2022
View all
 

Jawa 42 Variants & Price List

Jawa 42 price starts at ₹ 1.65 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa 42 comes in 3 variants. Jawa 42 top variant price is ₹ 1.84 Lakhs.

Single Disc BS6
1.65 Lakhs*
293 cc
26.51 PS
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Double Disc BS6
1.76 Lakhs*
293 cc
26.51 PS
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2.1
1.84 Lakhs*
293 cc
27. 33 PS
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Jawa Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Jawa Bikes

    Trending Jawa Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Jawa Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details