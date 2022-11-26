Saved Articles

Jawa 42 Dual Tone

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
2.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jawa 42 Key Specs
Engine293 cc
Power27.32 PS
Max Speed130 kmph
View all 42 specs and features

42 Dual Tone Latest Updates

42 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of 42 Dual Tone (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.26 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dual Tone

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 L
  • Length: 2071 mm
  • Max Power: 27.32 PS
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    Jawa 42 Dual Tone Price

    Dual Tone
    ₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    293 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,98,142
    RTO
    15,851
    Insurance
    12,022
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,26,015
    EMI@4,858/mo
    Jawa 42 Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    2071 mm
    Wheelbase
    1369 mm
    Kerb Weight
    172 kg
    Height
    1065 mm
    Saddle Height
    765 mm
    Width
    833 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    130 kmph
    Max Power
    27.32 PS
    Stroke
    65 mm
    Max Torque
    26.84 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    293 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Assist And Slipper Clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    76 mm
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
    Rear Suspension
    Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Twin Exhaust
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    MF Battery
    Jawa 42 Dual Tone EMI
    EMI4,372 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,03,413
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,03,413
    Interest Amount
    58,915
    Payable Amount
    2,62,328

    Jawa 42 other Variants

    Single Tone
    ₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    293 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,98,142
    RTO
    15,851
    Insurance
    12,022
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,26,015
    EMI@4,858/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

