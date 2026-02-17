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HomeCompare Bikes42 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Jawa 42 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Jawa 42 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
42 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity294.72 cc349.34 cc
Power27.32 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L13 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
788 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
27.32 PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
65 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
26.84 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
294.72 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
76 mm72 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable PreloadTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5562,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4311,93,080
RTO
12,75415,946
Insurance
11,37110,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9454,725
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

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  News

Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
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The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
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