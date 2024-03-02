Ola Electric registers 35,000 units in February, captures 42% market share

Ola Electric has announced that they have registered 35,000 units in February 2023. The company clocked its highest-ever monthly registrations during the month and posted an impressive year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of nearly 100 per cent compared to the same month last year. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has a market share of 42 per cent.

Ola Electric recorded close to 1 lakh registrations in the past three months. More than 30,000 units were registered in December, January and February. In December, the company became the first EV 2W manufacturer to record 30,000 registrations in a month.

Ola Electric recently announced an industry-first offering of an 8-year/up to 80,000 km extended battery warranty. Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said: “We have seen consistent growth in our registrations and market share, and have firmly maintained our leadership position in the market. Our ever increasing S1 scooter portfolio along with customers becoming more aware and open to buying quality EVs at more accessible price points being the key factors behind this growth. We are confident in continuing our market leadership with best-in-class products and a strong EV infrastructure. With our industry-first offering of 8-year/up to 80,000 km extended battery warranty, increasing number of charging points, and widespread service centres, we are breaking all barriers in the EV adoption."

The manufacturer currently has six electric scooters in its portfolio. There is S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X+, S1 X - 2 kWh, 3 kWh, 4 kWh. The brand is planning to expand its service network by 50 per cent from the current 414 service centres to 600 centres throughout the country by April 2024. Customers can now also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometres travelled up to 1,25,000 km at a nominal starting price of ₹4,999.

