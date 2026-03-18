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JAWA 42 Mileage

₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3233
4.1
38
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Jawa 42 Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 35 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 35 kmpl

Jawa 42 Variants Wise Mileage

Jawa 42 price starts at ₹ 1.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa 42 comes in 19 variants. Jawa 42's top variant is Infinity Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone.
19 Variants Available
42 Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
294.72 cc
₹1.59 Lakhs*
42 Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
294.72 cc
₹1.75 Lakhs*
42 Odyssey Black Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
294.72 cc
₹1.75 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Jawa 42 Alternatives

Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 30 kmpl
Check Offers350 Mileage42vs350
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
Mileage: 32 kmpl
Check Offers42 FJ Mileage42vs42 FJ
Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

2 Lakhs
Mileage: 34.05 kmpl
Check OffersPerak Mileage42vsPerak
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 41.55 kmpl
Check OffersClassic 350 Mileage42vsClassic 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage: 45.8 kmpl
Check OffersHness CB350 Mileage42vsHness CB350
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Mileage: 42.17 kmpl
Check OffersCB350 Mileage42vsCB350

Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

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Jawa 42 User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Stylish Retro Bike with Smooth Performance
The Jawa 42 is a stylish and fun bike overall. Its retro-modern design is very attractive and truly stands out on the road. The engine performs well for city rides, with smooth and responsive pickup. It’s also easy to handle, making it a great choice for daily use. However, the bike does have a few drawbacks. The suspension feels a bit stiff on rough roads, and there is some engine heat in traffic. Mileage is average, and the service network is still not as strong as some competitors. Overall, Jawa 42 is a great choice if you want a unique and stylish bike for city riding, but it may not be the best option for long rides or if you want low maintenance.
By: Ritvik kakar (Mar 18, 2026)
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