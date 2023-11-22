In 2024 Honda CB350 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Honda CB350 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less