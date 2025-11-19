MoRTH hikes vehicle fitness fee by up to 10x

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced a major overhaul of the vehicle fitness test fee across India. The new fee gets steep hikes, up to ten times higher in some cases. The revisions, notified under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (Fifth Amendment), take effect immediately and impact all vehicle categories.

Age threshold for higher fees reduced to 10 years

One of the changes includes the lowering of the age threshold for higher fitness charges. Previously, increased fees were imposed only on vehicles older than 15 years. However, under the new structure, the government has introduced a tiered system beginning at 10 years.

Vehicles are now divided into three age brackets:

10–15 years

15–20 years

Above 20 years

The fees escalate through these slabs, replacing the earlier flat rate for all vehicles beyond 15 years.

Revised fees across vehicle categories

The updated structure applies to all vehicle types: two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles, LMVs, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles. The steepest hikes target ageing heavy vehicles, which are often the highest contributors to emissions and safety concerns.

For heavy commercial vehicles over 20 years old, the fitness test fee has surged from ₹2,500 to ₹25,000.

Medium commercial vehicles in the same age group will now pay ₹20,000, up from ₹1,800.

Among private-use categories, light motor vehicles older than 20 years will be charged ₹15,000, while old three-wheelers will face a fee of ₹7,000.

The fee for two-wheelers over 20 years has also more than tripled—from ₹600 to ₹2,000.

Newer vehicles also see a fee hike

Vehicles under the 15-year mark are not exempt from the charges. Under the revised Rule 81, they now pay:

Motorcycles: ₹ 400 (earlier ₹ 200)

400 (earlier 200) Light motor vehicles: ₹ 600 (earlier ₹ 400)

600 (earlier 400) Medium/heavy commercial vehicles: ₹ 1,000 (earlier ₹ 600)

Vehicle Category Old Fee (>15 years) New Fee: 10-15 Years New Fee: 15-20 Years New Fee: Above 20 Years Motorcycles/Two-wheelers ₹ 600 ₹ 400 ₹ 1,000 ₹ 2,000 Three-wheelers ₹ 400- ₹ 600 ₹ 600 ₹ 3,000 ₹ 7,000 Light Motor Vehicles (Cars) ₹ 600- ₹ 1,000 ₹ 600 ₹ 5,000 ₹ 15,000 Medium Goods/Passenger Vehicles ₹ 1,800 ₹ 1,000 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 20,000 Heavy Goods/Passenger Vehicles (Trucks/Buses) ₹ 2,500 ₹ 1,000 ₹ 12,500 ₹ 25,000

These changes come as part of a broader government push to tighten vehicle compliance norms, curb pollution from older vehicles, and encourage the gradual phase-out of ageing fleets.

