From Honda CB350 to RE Classic 350: Here are the most affordable cruiser bikes available in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2025, 17:38 pm
While high-end cruisers tend to exceed the 10 lakh price point, several affordable alternatives from the Indian two-wheeler industry exist that still provide that quintessential cruiser experience—on a budget.

Here are the most affordable cruiser bikes in India
Here are the most affordable cruiser bikes in India

Cruiser motorcycles have been synonymous with easy, long-distance cruising ever since with characteristic low-profile silhouettes and laid-back ergonomics. While high-end cruisers tend to exceed the 10 lakh price point, several affordable alternatives from the Indian two-wheeler industry exist that still provide that quintessential cruiser experience—on a budget.

If you're in the market to purchase a cruiser motorbike, here are the most affordable options in the market currently.

TVS Ronin 

Engine
225.9 cc
TVS Ronin is a cruiser with an urban twist, for riders who seek street-friendly dynamics in a cruiser package. Its small proportions are combined with a 225.9cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.1 bhp and 19.9 Nm of torque. The motorcycle features a 5-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch for smoother transmissions.

The new version introduces dual-channel ABS to the mid-version, with the top-end model keeping upscale touches such as digital instrumentation and Bluetooth functionality. The prices for the Ronin vary from 1.35 lakh to 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Engine
349 cc
The Classic 350 is still a great choice for cruiser fans who enjoy classic looks and reliable mechanisms. The bike is powered by Royal Enfield’s 349cc J-series engine which makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Key features include a round LED headlamp, digital-analogue cluster, USB-C charging, and the brand’s Tripper navigation pod (on select variants). Priced between 1.93 lakh and 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Classic 350 remains a compelling mix of old-school charm and everyday usability.

Honda CB350

Engine
348.36 cc
Honda’s entry into the retro-cruiser space came with the CB350, a motorcycle that leans heavily on clean lines and minimalistic design. It houses a 348cc single-cylinder engine that generates 20.7 bhp and 29.5 Nm. Like its rivals, the CB350 also uses a 5-speed transmission.

Despite its modest looks, it’s equipped with modern tech like Honda’s voice-controlled Bluetooth system on higher trims. Price-wise, it falls between 2 lakh and 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa 42 FJ

Engine
294.72 cc
The 42 FJ) takes the Jawa formula in a leaner, more performance-oriented direction. Its 334cc liquid-cooled motor pumps out a respectable 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, which is the most powerful motor in this list.

Unique styling touches like a brushed metal fuel tank, low seat, and single piece handlebar provide it with distinctive road presence.The bike is priced from 2.10 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Harley-Davidson X440

Engine
440 cc
Breaking new ground in the affordable cruiser segment, the X440 is Harley-Davidson’s most accessible motorcycle yet. Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, the X440 is powered by a 440cc air/oil-cooled engine that produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm.

A flat handlebar, retro-styled round headlamp, and upright seating make it comfortable for city commutes and highway stretches alike. The X440 is priced between 2.40 lakh and 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2025, 17:38 pm IST
TAGS: tvs ronin royal enfield classic 350 honda cb350 harley davidson x440 jawa 42 fj

