From Honda CB350 to RE Classic 350: Here are the most affordable cruiser bikes available in India

If you're in the market to purchase a cruiser motorbike, here are the most affordable options in the market currently.

Cruiser motorcycles have been synonymous with easy, long-distance cruising ever since with characteristic low-profile silhouettes and laid-back ergonomics. While high-end cruisers tend to exceed the ₹10 lakh price point, several affordable alternatives from the Indian two-wheeler industry exist that still provide that quintessential cruiser experience—on a budget.

While high-end cruisers tend to exceed the ₹ 10 lakh price point, several affordable alternatives from the Indian two-wheeler industry exist that still provide that quintessential cruiser experience—on a budget.

1 TVS Ronin Engine 225.9 cc View Offers View More Details TVS Ronin is a cruiser with an urban twist, for riders who seek street-friendly dynamics in a cruiser package. Its small proportions are combined with a 225.9cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.1 bhp and 19.9 Nm of torque. The motorcycle features a 5-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch for smoother transmissions. The new version introduces dual-channel ABS to the mid-version, with the top-end model keeping upscale touches such as digital instrumentation and Bluetooth functionality. The prices for the Ronin vary from ₹1.35 lakh to ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Engine 349 cc View Offers View More Details The Classic 350 is still a great choice for cruiser fans who enjoy classic looks and reliable mechanisms. The bike is powered by Royal Enfield’s 349cc J-series engine which makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Key features include a round LED headlamp, digital-analogue cluster, USB-C charging, and the brand’s Tripper navigation pod (on select variants). Priced between ₹1.93 lakh and ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Classic 350 remains a compelling mix of old-school charm and everyday usability.

3 Honda CB350 Engine 348.36 cc View Offers View More Details Honda’s entry into the retro-cruiser space came with the CB350, a motorcycle that leans heavily on clean lines and minimalistic design. It houses a 348cc single-cylinder engine that generates 20.7 bhp and 29.5 Nm. Like its rivals, the CB350 also uses a 5-speed transmission. Despite its modest looks, it’s equipped with modern tech like Honda’s voice-controlled Bluetooth system on higher trims. Price-wise, it falls between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Jawa 42 FJ Engine 294.72 cc View Offers View More Details The 42 FJ) takes the Jawa formula in a leaner, more performance-oriented direction. Its 334cc liquid-cooled motor pumps out a respectable 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, which is the most powerful motor in this list. Unique styling touches like a brushed metal fuel tank, low seat, and single piece handlebar provide it with distinctive road presence.The bike is priced from ₹2.10 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

5 Harley-Davidson X440 Engine 440 cc View Offers View More Details Breaking new ground in the affordable cruiser segment, the X440 is Harley-Davidson’s most accessible motorcycle yet. Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, the X440 is powered by a 440cc air/oil-cooled engine that produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm. A flat handlebar, retro-styled round headlamp, and upright seating make it comfortable for city commutes and highway stretches alike. The X440 is priced between ₹2.40 lakh and ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: