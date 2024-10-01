Planning to buy Jawa 42 FJ 350 this festive season? Everything you should know
- Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes as a more powerful version of the Jawa 42.
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently launched the Jawa 42 FJ 350 roadster model in India. Introduced at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Jawa 42 FJ 350 motorcycle's price goes up to ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes as the more powerful iteration of the Jawa 42 and carries a taller stance, different styling and even a bigger engine.
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has already started accepting bookings for this newly launched motorcycle at dealerships and online. Deliveries of the new Jawa 42 FJ 350 will commence on October 2, 2024. If you are planning to buy the Jawa 42 FJ 350 motorcycle this festive season, here are all the key details about this retro-themed model.
The Jawa 42 FJ 350 is priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The motorcycle is available for booking at ₹942 via the official website of the company. Also, interested buyers can visit the dealerships and book the motorcycle.
The Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes carrying an aggressive styling compared to the standard Jawa 42. It gets a tear-drop fuel tank that is prominent with the bold ‘Jawa’ lettering. The side panels and fenders have been carried over from the standard Jawa 42, but the seat design is new, and so is the handlebar position The ergonomics of this motorcycle have been revised for a slightly dedicated riding posture. The bike uses different alloy wheels with a machined finish. Moreover, there are upswept exhausts and an off-set fuel tank cap. Among the features, the motorcycle gets an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument console, dual-channel ABS, and an assist and slipper clutch.
Jawa 42 FJ 350 is available in two variants, depending on spoke and alloy wheel choices. The retro themed motorcycle is available in five diferent colour options, which are - Mystique Copper, Deep Black Matte Black Clad, Aurora Green Matte, Deep Black Matte Red Clad and Cosmo Blue Matte.
The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets a longer wheelbase than the standard Jawa 42 measuring at 1,440 mm. The seat height of the retro-themed motorcycle measures at 790 mm, while the ground clearance is 178 mm. The bike weighs 184 kg (without fuel), which is 2 kg more than the standard Jawa 42.
The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets power from the bigger 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as compared to the 293 cc power mill available on the standard Jawa 42. The new and bigger engine has been derived from the Yezdi Adventure and comes promising better cooling, improved NVH levels, and improved overall performance. This is the same engine that works in the updated Jawa 350. However, unlike the Jawa 350 which gets a low-compression setup, the Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes with a high-compression motor that churns out 28.7 bhp peak power and 29.6 Nm peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch.
The suspension setup of Jawa 42 FJ 350 comprises 41 mm telescopic front forks with 135 mm of travel and five-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear with 100 mm of travel. Braking power for the motorcycle comes from a 320 mm front disc and a rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS that come as standard equipment. The Jawa 42 FJ 350 rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with a wide 140-section rear tyre.
