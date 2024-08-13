|Engine
|294.72 cc
The 42 All Stars Ivory, is listed at ₹2.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 42 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 42 All Stars Ivory is available in 5 colour options: All Stars Battle Green, All Stars Black, All Stars Ivory, All Stars Moss Grey, All Stars Nebula Blue.
The 42 All Stars Ivory is powered by a 294.72 cc engine.
In the 42's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jawa Perak priced ₹2 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 priced between ₹1.38 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.
The 42 All Stars Ivory has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch and Rear Footpegs.