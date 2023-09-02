HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: 5 Things To Know

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: 5 things to know

Royal Enfield has finally launched the much-awaited new generation of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market. Yes, at first glance it does look quite similar to the UCE Bullets but Royal Enfield says that the motorcycle is all-new. The brand has already started accepting bookings for the new Bullet 350 and they will start the deliveries from September 3rd. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2023, 10:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield will sell the Bullet 350 in three variants.
Royal Enfield will sell the Bullet 350 in three variants.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Based on the J-platform

The new Bullet 350 is sharing the underpinnings with the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and the Hunter 350. So, the main frame on all three motorcycles is the same. This not only helps the manufacturer save manufacturing costs but also development costs.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Features

In terms of features, there are not a lot. There is a hazard light switch and the instrument console is taken from the Classic 350. So, it has an analogue speedometer and a small digital readout that shows information such as two trip meters, Trip F, odometer, fuel gauge and time.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Royal Enfield 2023 Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield 2023 Bullet 350
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
₹ 1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
₹ 1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 160
₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme 160r 4v (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160r 4v
₹ 1.27 - 1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Retains the iconic looks

Royal Enfield made sure that the identity of the Bullet 350 stayed intact. So, they retained the iconic shape and the proportions of the original Bullet 350. So, elements like the fuel tank, circular headlamp, pilot lamps, toolbox on the side, circular tail lamp and triangular side panel are still there. Apart from this, the badging and the pin-stripes have also been retained and they are still done by dedicated artists.

Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh | First Look

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine

The engine on duty is the same 349 cc, air-oil cooled unit that produces 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The exhaust note of the motorcycle is also quite nice.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price and variants

Royal Enfield is offering the Bullet 350 in three variants - Military, Standard and Black Gold. They are priced at 1.74 lakh, 1.97 lakh and 2.15 lakh respectively.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2023, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Bullet 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
57% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.