2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: 5 things to know

Royal Enfield has finally launched the much-awaited new generation of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market. Yes, at first glance it does look quite similar to the UCE Bullets but Royal Enfield says that the motorcycle is all-new. The brand has already started accepting bookings for the new Bullet 350 and they will start the deliveries from September 3rd. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Based on the J-platform

The new Bullet 350 is sharing the underpinnings with the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and the Hunter 350. So, the main frame on all three motorcycles is the same. This not only helps the manufacturer save manufacturing costs but also development costs.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Features

In terms of features, there are not a lot. There is a hazard light switch and the instrument console is taken from the Classic 350. So, it has an analogue speedometer and a small digital readout that shows information such as two trip meters, Trip F, odometer, fuel gauge and time.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Retains the iconic looks

Royal Enfield made sure that the identity of the Bullet 350 stayed intact. So, they retained the iconic shape and the proportions of the original Bullet 350. So, elements like the fuel tank, circular headlamp, pilot lamps, toolbox on the side, circular tail lamp and triangular side panel are still there. Apart from this, the badging and the pin-stripes have also been retained and they are still done by dedicated artists.

Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at ₹ 1.74 lakh | First Look

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine

The engine on duty is the same 349 cc, air-oil cooled unit that produces 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The exhaust note of the motorcycle is also quite nice.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price and variants

Royal Enfield is offering the Bullet 350 in three variants - Military, Standard and Black Gold. They are priced at ₹1.74 lakh, ₹1.97 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh respectively.

