Benelli Imperiale 400 comes with 374 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 36.65 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. The price of Imperiale 400 starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Benelli Imperiale 400 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market.