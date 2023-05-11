HT Auto
Benelli Imperiale 400 Specifications

Benelli Imperiale 400 starting price is Rs. 1,89,000 in India. Benelli Imperiale 400 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Benelli Imperiale 400 Specs

Benelli Imperiale 400 comes with 374 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 36.65 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. ...Read More

Benelli Imperiale 400 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Silver
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2170 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl
Top Speed
114.66 kmph
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1
Displacement
374 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
72.7 mm
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Pre-load Adjustable
Front Suspension
41 mm Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen

Benelli Imperiale 400 News

Both motorcycles have a retro design and similar engine specifications.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Which one should you buy?
11 May 2023
The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
27 Jul 2023
The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
22 Jul 2023
The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield. The 502C is the only cruiser that Benelli is currently offering in India.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price, specs & hardware compared
27 Jan 2023
Benelli Imperiale 400 Variants & Price List

Benelli Imperiale 400 price starts at ₹ 1.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Benelli Imperiale 400 comes in 3 variants. Benelli Imperiale 400 top variant price is ₹ 1.89 Lakhs.

Black
1.89 Lakhs*
374 cc
36.65 kmpl
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
Red
1.89 Lakhs*
374 cc
36.65 kmpl
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
Silver
1.89 Lakhs*
374 cc
36.65 kmpl
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

