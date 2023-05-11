Benelli Imperiale 400 Images

HT Auto

Benelli Imperiale 400

Benelli Imperiale 400

1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Benelli Imperiale 400 News

Both motorcycles have a retro design and similar engine specifications.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Which one should you buy?
11 May 2023
The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
27 Jul 2023
The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
22 Jul 2023
The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield. The 502C is the only cruiser that Benelli is currently offering in India.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price, specs & hardware compared
27 Jan 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
12 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
