Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets two new colourways

Royal Enfield's most affordable motorcycle - the Hunter 350, has been doing pretty well in the Indian market. The manufacturer first launched the Hunter 350 back in 2022 and now to keep the model fresh, they have introduced two new colour schemes - Orange and Green to the Dapper variants of the motorcycle. The new colours are priced at ₹1,69,656/- (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Royal Enfield also announced that they have sold 2 lakh Hunter 350s in just a year which is a big milestone. The Hunter 350 is a big success probably because it is not like other Royal Enfield motorcycles. When compared, it is more accessible and manageable. The Hunter 350 is lighter, eager, flickable and manageable in the city where it is primarily used for.

The Hunter is the first motorcycle from the brand to use 17-inch wheels from the factory. This is what made the Hunter 350 more agile than its siblings, the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. It is important to note that all three motorcycles share the J platform.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Colour schemes

Apart from the two new colour schemes, the Hunter 350 is sold in several colour options. There is Factory Black, Dapper White, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine

The engine on all three motorcycles is also the same but the tuning is different. It is a 349 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 20.11 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the clutch is on the heavier side. However, the engine has a nice whine to it and is very tractable.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: Is the most affordable RE any good?

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Comfort

Suspension duties on the Hunter 350 are done by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The front suspension is very well-tuned whereas the rebound on the rear suspension is quite aggressive and the suspension feels a bit firm. This does transfer some jolts to the rider.

First Published Date: