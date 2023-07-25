Royal Enfield crosses the 2 lakh sales mark for the Hunter 350

Royal Enfield has announced that the Hunter 350 has crossed the 2 lakh sales figure mark in less than a year. The motorcycle was launched back in August 2022 and touched the 1 lakh sales mark in February 2023 and sold another 1 lakh units in the next five months.

The Hunter 350 is the most affordable and compact motorcycle in Royal Enfield's portfolio. It is the first motorcycle from the brand to come with 17-inch wheels which made a significant difference in terms of how the motorcycle handles and makes direction changes.

The motorcycle shares the underpinnings with the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The engine is also the same 349 cc unit but it has been retuned to feel more eager and responsive to suit the characteristics of the Hunter 350.

The Hunter 350 is currently being sold in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Argentina and Colombia. Apart from this, the motorcycle is also on sale in Mexico, Australia and in New Zealand as well. Royal Enfield will soon launch the Hunter 350 in Brazil.

Commenting on the Hunter 350’s success and speaking about this milestone, Mr. B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “The Hunter 350 is, undoubtedly, the most popular motorcycle launched in the mid-size motorcycle segment over the last year. We are very proud that in less than one year since its launch the Hunter has amassed a proud community of more than two hundred thousand riders across the world. Not just in India, the Hunter 350 is increasingly growing in popularity across international markets as well. We thank our new and vibrant Hunter community for making ‘Hunter 350’ a huge success and helping us achieve this milestone in a very short time. Powered by our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Chennai, and our expansive global retail network, we are confident to be able to cater to growing demand for Hunter across the world."

