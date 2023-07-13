HT Auto
Kawasaki W175 Specifications

Kawasaki W175 starting price is Rs. 1,47,000 in India. Kawasaki W175 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki W175 Specs

Kawasaki W175 comes with 177 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 29.24 kmpl, depending on drive conditions. The price of W175 starts at ...Read More

Kawasaki W175 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
W175 Special Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Brakes Front
Disc
ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Frame
Double Cradle Frame, Steel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Wheels Type
Spoke
Brakes Rear
Drum
No. of Cylinders
1
Stroke
52.4 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Ignition
Digital
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Top Speed
ngine
Displacement
177 cc
Compression Ratio
9.1:1
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-disc
Peak Power
13.05 PS @ 7500 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed
Bore
65.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2005 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Height
1050 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
805mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Suspension Front
Ø30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Suspension Rear
Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Additional Features Of Variant
Lubrication - Forced lubrication, Wet, Rake / Trail - 26.0° / 78 mm
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Techometer
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
5.79s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
3.93s
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
4.46s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.26m
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
3.76s
Highway Mileage
29.24 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
28.35m
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
44.78m
City Mileage
24.18 kmpl
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Kawasaki W175 News

The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling.
Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
13 Jul 2023
The Kawasaki W175 is the brand's most affordable model in India
Kawasaki W175 deliveries begin: 5 things to know about the RE Hunter rival
15 Dec 2022
Kawasaki W175 and TVS Ronin are priced quite close.
TVS Ronin 225 vs Kawasaki W175: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?
11 Nov 2022
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Kawasaki W175 are retro motorcycles.
Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which retro motorcycle to buy?
29 Sept 2022
Kawasaki W175
Kawasaki W175 launched at 1.47 lakh: Check price, specs, features
26 Sept 2022
View all
 

Kawasaki W175 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki W175 price starts at ₹ 1.47 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki W175 comes in 2 variants. Kawasaki W175 top variant price is ₹ 1.49 Lakhs.

W175 STD
1.47 Lakhs*
177 cc
29.24 kmpl
W175 Special Edition
1.49 Lakhs*
177 cc
29.24 kmpl
