Kawasaki W175 comes with 177 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 29.24 kmpl, depending on drive conditions. The price of W175 starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki W175 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market.