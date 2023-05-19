HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Bajaj Avenger 220: Which Motorcycle Should You Buy?

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220: Which motorcycle should you buy?

Back in August 2022, Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 and it became an instant hit for the manufacturer. It is currently the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's line-up. The pricing of the Hunter 350 is quite close to Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise. So, a person might cross-shop between the two motorcycles. Here is a comparison between the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2023, 13:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Avenger 220 is an older product than the Hunter 350.
The Avenger 220 is an older product than the Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise: Looks

In terms of looks, both motorcycles are very different. The Avenger 220 Cruise looks like a proper cruiser because of its handlebar, low-slung seat, forward-set footpegs, a backrest and tall windscreen. On the other hand, the Hunter 350 looks like a small roadster with neo-retro elements.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise: Engine

Both engines are air-oil cooled and get fuel injection. Moreover, both manufacturers are using a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj Avenger 220 shares its engine with the iconic Pulsar 220F. The 220 cc mill produces 18.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The Hunter 350 shares its engine with the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350. However, it is in a different state of tune. The 349 cc unit produces 20.11 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Avenger 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Avenger 400
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 201 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 201
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-3
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Super Soco Ts Street Hunter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Ts Street Hunter
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Bajaj Avenger Street 220 to be relaunched soon

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise: Features

In terms of features, the Avenger 220 Cruise comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, digital instrument cluster, spoked rims, LED Daytime Running Lamps and halogen lighting. Depending on the variant, the Hunter 350 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB port, halogen lighting, alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS and Tripper Navigation system.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise: Price

Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise costs 1.43 lakh. Then there is the Hunter 350 which is offered in three variants. The prices start at 1.50 lakh and go up to 1.73 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 19 May 2023, 13:13 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Royal Enfield Bajaj Avenger 220 Hunter 350
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city