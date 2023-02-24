Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crosses the 1 lakh sales milestone in just 6 months

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has crossed the one lakh sales milestone since its launch six months ago, the company has announced. The 350 cc offering was launched in August 2022 and targeted younger riders with a more urbane appearance. The Hunter 350 also arrived at a delectable starting price of ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), introducing the bike at a more accessible price point.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in two variants - Retro and Metro. The latter gets alloy wheels, a first for the company back then while getting a few other upgrades. The Hunter 350 is the third model based on the new J platform that underpins the new-generation Classic 350 and Meteor 350 but is 14 kg lighter than the Classic. It churns out the same power and torque figures though from the 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor. It also runs on smaller 17-inch wheels as against the 19-inch front/18-inch rear setup on the Classic 350.

The Hunter 350 arrives at a starting price of ₹ 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it a great entry purchase into the Royal Enfield family

Royal Enfield retails the Hunter 350 not only in India but in other parts of the world as well. The bike is already on sale in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, and Thailand in the APAC region; France, Germany, Italy and the UK in Europe; Argentina, Colombia and Mexico in LATAM and Australia and New Zealand in Oceania.

In a statement, Royal Enfield said, “The success of the Hunter 350 is a reflection of Royal Enfield's vision to deliver motorcycles that combine style, performance, and innovation. It is the admiration and love of the riding community that encourages Royal Enfield to push boundaries in creating new styles and formats, and new expressions of motorcycling. The company continues to expand its reach both in India and International markets, with such globally appealing mid-size motorcycles."

